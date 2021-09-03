Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

