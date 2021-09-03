Morgan Stanley Sells 35,678 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Arctis Global LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,112,000 after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 78,121 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OFG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

