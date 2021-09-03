Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of RYB Education worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter worth $49,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYB opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $71.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00. RYB Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

