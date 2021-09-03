Morgan Stanley Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $488.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $488.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $442.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $423.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.38 and a 200-day moving average of $392.45. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

