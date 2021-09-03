Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.85. 557,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.71. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.42.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.