Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

