MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Shares of AAP opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

