MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

