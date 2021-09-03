MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 955 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,107,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $93.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

