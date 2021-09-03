Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $159.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

