Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

