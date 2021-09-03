Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

NYSE PLD opened at $138.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

