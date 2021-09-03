MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of MYR Group worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,762,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

