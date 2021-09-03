Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $25.13 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

