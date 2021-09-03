Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 606 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,122,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.