Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,609. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

