Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after buying an additional 415,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 220,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

