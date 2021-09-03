Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. 276,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

