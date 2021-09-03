National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NYSE NFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 240,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.