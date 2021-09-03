National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

