Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Navios Maritime worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

