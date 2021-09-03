Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Navios Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.