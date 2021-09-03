nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $97.00 at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NCNO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of -131.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 5.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

