Nebulas Market Cap Hits $31.51 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00275686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00061475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00126451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.07 or 0.00785612 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,283,392 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,594 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.

