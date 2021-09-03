Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 29th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Neenah alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,325. Neenah has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $864.90 million, a P/E ratio of -230.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.