NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $508.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

