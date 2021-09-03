Nestree Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $997,425.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.55 or 0.99294991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009573 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,730,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

