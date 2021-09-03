NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,840 shares.The stock last traded at $90.90 and had previously closed at $89.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

