NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

NTAP stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

