Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $570.00 to $595.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $595.64 and last traded at $593.74, with a volume of 90132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $582.07.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.