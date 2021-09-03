Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NHS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.