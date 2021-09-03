Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NHS stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.