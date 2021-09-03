Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.