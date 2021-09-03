Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Nevada Copper
