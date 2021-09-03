Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Given New C$0.15 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NCU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$0.18.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$165.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.