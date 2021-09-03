New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

