New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 126,203 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,203 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of FOCS opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.