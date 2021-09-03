New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,735,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average of $207.75. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

