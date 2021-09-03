New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

