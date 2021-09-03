New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Avnet worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.