New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,649 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Criteo worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 12.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

