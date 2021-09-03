New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,444 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CryoLife by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CryoLife alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CRY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.