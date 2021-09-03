NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.