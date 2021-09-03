NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 25,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $81,423.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $239,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,531 shares of company stock worth $1,654,618 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.