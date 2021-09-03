NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
NHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
In other NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 25,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $81,423.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $239,796.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,531 shares of company stock worth $1,654,618 in the last 90 days.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
