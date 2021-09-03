NFTb Price Tops $0.14 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $3.61 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00155213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.19 or 0.07850205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,703.56 or 0.99914077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.00811283 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.