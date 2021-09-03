NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $257.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

