Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.80

Ninety One Group (LON:N91)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.80 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.47), with a volume of 458766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.20 ($3.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

