Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Nintendo alerts:

NTDOY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.