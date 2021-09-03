NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $37.60. NIO shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 462,223 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Natixis increased its holdings in NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,756,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

