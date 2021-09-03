Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $4,365,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $110.25. 1,095,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,174,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.