Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,480. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

