Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $24,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.43. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

